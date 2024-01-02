Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India had an opening price of ₹27,500 and a closing price of ₹27,365.35. The stock reached a high of ₹27,707.45 and a low of ₹27,068.75. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹261,748.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27,444 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹27329.1 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -36.25. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.13% and the actual decrease in value is ₹36.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Nestle India
|27209.65
|-155.7
|-0.57
|27444.0
|17888.0
|262343.8
|Britannia Industries
|5239.4
|-76.4
|-1.44
|5386.25
|4154.0
|126200.54
|Tata Consumer
|801.15
|0.55
|0.07
|861.35
|685.0
|74427.77
|Patanjali Foods
|1547.65
|-20.25
|-1.29
|1665.0
|851.7
|56012.32
|Adani Wilmar
|363.1
|-3.9
|-1.06
|622.7
|285.85
|47191.33
Nestle India, a renowned stock in the market, is currently trading at a spot price of 27110. The bid price is slightly higher at 27248.0, while the offer price stands at 27260.0. The bid and offer quantity are both 40, indicating a balanced interest from buyers and sellers. The open interest for Nestle India is 545640, reflecting significant market participation.
The current day's low price of Nestle India stock is ₹27027 and the high price is ₹27707.45.
On the last day of trading, Nestle India BSE volume was recorded at 2455 shares, with a closing price of ₹27365.35.
