Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:54 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 27365.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27329.1 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India had an opening price of 27,500 and a closing price of 27,365.35. The stock reached a high of 27,707.45 and a low of 27,068.75. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 261,748.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27,444 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 11:54 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India trading at ₹27329.1, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹27365.35

The current stock price of Nestle India is 27329.1 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -36.25. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.13% and the actual decrease in value is 36.25.

Click here for Nestle India Profit Loss

02 Jan 2024, 11:37 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India27209.65-155.7-0.5727444.017888.0262343.8
Britannia Industries5239.4-76.4-1.445386.254154.0126200.54
Tata Consumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1547.65-20.25-1.291665.0851.756012.32
Adani Wilmar363.1-3.9-1.06622.7285.8547191.33
02 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST Nestle India January futures opened at 27723.4 as against previous close of 27534.4

Nestle India, a renowned stock in the market, is currently trading at a spot price of 27110. The bid price is slightly higher at 27248.0, while the offer price stands at 27260.0. The bid and offer quantity are both 40, indicating a balanced interest from buyers and sellers. The open interest for Nestle India is 545640, reflecting significant market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Nestle India stock is 27027 and the high price is 27707.45.

02 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹27365.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India BSE volume was recorded at 2455 shares, with a closing price of 27365.35.

