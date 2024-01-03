Hello User
Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 27365.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27230.9 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 27,500 and closed at 27,365.35. The stock reached a high of 27,707.45 and a low of 27,027. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 262,548.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27,444, while the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,257 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹27230.9, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹27365.35

The current data for Nestle India stock shows that the stock price is 27230.9. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -134.45, suggesting a decrease of 134.45.

03 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹27365.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Nestle India was 4257 shares, with a closing price of 27365.35.

