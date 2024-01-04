Hello User
Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India sees stock gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 26640.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26857.15 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Nestle India's stock opened at 27350 and closed at 27230.9. The highest price of the day was 27429.4, while the lowest was 26570.05. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently valued at 256,854.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 27707.45, and the 52-week low is 17888. A total of 6848 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Nestle India January futures opened at 26850.05 as against previous close of 26804.25

Nestle India's spot price is currently at 26749.45. The bid price stands at 26865.0 with a bid quantity of 40, while the offer price is 26878.95 with an offer quantity of 40. The stock has an open interest of 565880.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Nestle India Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Nestle India share price update :Nestle India trading at ₹26857.15, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹26640.35

Nestle India stock is currently priced at 26,857.15, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 216.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.56%
3 Months5.92%
6 Months16.31%
YTD0.21%
1 Year35.02%
04 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹26870, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹26640.35

Nestle India stock is currently trading at a price of 26,870, which represents a 0.86% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 229.65.

04 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹27230.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6848. The closing price for the day was 27,230.9.

