Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India sees stock gains in today's trading

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹27350 and closed at ₹27230.9. The highest price of the day was ₹27429.4, while the lowest was ₹26570.05. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently valued at ₹256,854.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹27707.45, and the 52-week low is ₹17888. A total of 6848 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nestle India's spot price is currently at 26749.45. The bid price stands at 26865.0 with a bid quantity of 40, while the offer price is 26878.95 with an offer quantity of 40. The stock has an open interest of 565880.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Nestle India stock is currently priced at ₹26,857.15, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 216.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.56%
|3 Months
|5.92%
|6 Months
|16.31%
|YTD
|0.21%
|1 Year
|35.02%
Nestle India stock is currently trading at a price of ₹26,870, which represents a 0.86% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹229.65.
On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6848. The closing price for the day was ₹27,230.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!