Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India sees stock gains in today's trading

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹27350 and closed at ₹27230.9. The highest price of the day was ₹27429.4, while the lowest was ₹26570.05. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently valued at ₹256,854.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹27707.45, and the 52-week low is ₹17888. A total of 6848 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.