Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2600 and closed at ₹2599.65. The high for the day was ₹2620.6 and the low was ₹2573.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹250473.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹2770.75 and ₹1788.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1856 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:05:25 AM IST
