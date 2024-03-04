Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 2599.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2597.85 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2600 and closed at 2599.65. The high for the day was 2620.6 and the low was 2573.4. The market capitalization stood at 250473.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 2770.75 and 1788.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1856 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2599.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on BSE, Nestle India had a trading volume of 1856 shares with a closing price of 2599.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!