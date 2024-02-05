Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Shares Soar on Strong Trading Day

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹2474.85 and closed at ₹2468.55. The stock reached a high of ₹2495.8 and a low of ₹2464. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹239,496.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2770.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for Nestle India was 47,805 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nestle India's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2484.8. The bid price is 2494.85, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. The offer price is 2496.0, representing the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 1200, while the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for the stock is 6038400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle India is ₹2485. There has been a 0.04% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. This suggests that the stock price has slightly increased.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.03%
|3 Months
|-7.68%
|6 Months
|10.51%
|YTD
|-6.65%
|1 Year
|30.91%
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹2484, showing a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 15.45.
On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a total volume of 47,805 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was ₹2,468.55.
