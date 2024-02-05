Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Shares Soar on Strong Trading Day

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹2474.85 and closed at ₹2468.55. The stock reached a high of ₹2495.8 and a low of ₹2464. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹239,496.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2770.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for Nestle India was 47,805 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.