Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Shares Soar on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 2484 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2485 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 2474.85 and closed at 2468.55. The stock reached a high of 2495.8 and a low of 2464. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 239,496.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2770.75 and the 52-week low is 1788.8. The BSE volume for Nestle India was 47,805 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:07 AM IST Nestle India February futures opened at 2498.35 as against previous close of 2493.6

Nestle India's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2484.8. The bid price is 2494.85, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. The offer price is 2496.0, representing the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 1200, while the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for the stock is 6038400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Nestle India Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Nestle India share price update :Nestle India trading at ₹2485, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹2484

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle India is 2485. There has been a 0.04% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. This suggests that the stock price has slightly increased.

05 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.03%
3 Months-7.68%
6 Months10.51%
YTD-6.65%
1 Year30.91%
05 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2484, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹2468.55

The current stock price of Nestle India is 2484, showing a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 15.45.

05 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2468.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a total volume of 47,805 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 2,468.55.

