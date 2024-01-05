Hello User
Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

05 Jan 2024
Nestle India stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 1.79 %. The stock closed at 26640.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27116 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 26,870 and closed at 26,640.35. The stock reached a high of 27,150 and a low of 26,653.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 261,440.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 27,707.45 and 17,888 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 6,127 shares.

05 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹26640.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a BSE volume of 6,127 shares. The closing price for the stock was 26,640.35.

