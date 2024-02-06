Hello User
Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India's Stock Slides on Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Nestle India stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 2463.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2463 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India opened at a price of 2504.9 and closed at 2484. The stock reached a high of 2504.9 and a low of 2460. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 237,481.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2770.75 and 1788.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44,757 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2463, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2463.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Nestle India is 2463. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating that the stock price has remained relatively stable. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2484 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a volume of 44,757 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,484.

