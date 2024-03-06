Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 2539.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2563.3 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price TodayPremium
Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : Nestle India's stock opened at 2590 and closed at 2588 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2595.75, while the low was 2533.1. The market capitalization stands at 244828.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2770.75 and 1788.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13408 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:52:11 AM IST

Nestle India Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:43:43 AM IST

Nestle India share price update :Nestle India trading at ₹2563.3, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹2539.3

Nestle India stock is currently priced at 2563.3 with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:34:27 AM IST

Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.25%
3 Months-2.97%
6 Months15.63%
YTD-4.49%
1 Year37.11%
06 Mar 2024, 09:12:00 AM IST

Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2538, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹2539.3

As of the latest data, Nestle India stock is priced at 2538, with a net change of -1.3 and a percentage change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:03:41 AM IST

Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2588 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India on BSE had a volume of 13408 shares with a closing price of 2588.

