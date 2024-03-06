Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2590 and closed at ₹2588 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2595.75, while the low was ₹2533.1. The market capitalization stands at ₹244828.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2770.75 and ₹1788.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13408 shares.
Nestle India stock is currently priced at ₹2563.3 with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.25%
|3 Months
|-2.97%
|6 Months
|15.63%
|YTD
|-4.49%
|1 Year
|37.11%
As of the latest data, Nestle India stock is priced at ₹2538, with a net change of -1.3 and a percentage change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Nestle India on BSE had a volume of 13408 shares with a closing price of ₹2588.
