Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 2463.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2457.85 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2463 and closed at 2463.1. The stock reached a high of 2479.3 and a low of 2445.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is approximately 236,975.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2770.75 and 1788.8 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 70,118 shares of Nestle India were traded on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.42%
3 Months-9.31%
6 Months10.51%
YTD-7.58%
1 Year29.15%
07 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2457.85, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹2463.1

The current data of Nestle India stock shows that the stock price is 2457.85. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.25, suggesting a decrease of 5.25 in the stock price.

07 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2463.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 70,118 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 2,463.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!