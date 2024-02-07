Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2463 and closed at ₹2463.1. The stock reached a high of ₹2479.3 and a low of ₹2445.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is approximately ₹236,975.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2770.75 and ₹1788.8 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 70,118 shares of Nestle India were traded on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.42%
|3 Months
|-9.31%
|6 Months
|10.51%
|YTD
|-7.58%
|1 Year
|29.15%
The current data of Nestle India stock shows that the stock price is ₹2457.85. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.25 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 70,118 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹2,463.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!