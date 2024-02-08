Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Reports Positive Trading Figures

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India had an opening price of ₹2470.7 and a closing price of ₹2457.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹2510.25, while the low was ₹2448. The market capitalization of Nestle India was recorded at ₹240,947.7 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹2770.75, and the 52-week low was ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 127,743 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹2499.05 with a percent change of 1.68%. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.68% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 41.2, meaning that the stock price has increased by ₹41.2.
On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 127,743 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,457.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!