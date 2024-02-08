Hello User
Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Reports Positive Trading Figures

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 2457.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2499.05 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India had an opening price of 2470.7 and a closing price of 2457.85. The stock's high for the day was 2510.25, while the low was 2448. The market capitalization of Nestle India was recorded at 240,947.7 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 2770.75, and the 52-week low was 1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 127,743 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2499.05, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹2457.85

The current stock price of Nestle India is 2499.05 with a percent change of 1.68%. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.68% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 41.2, meaning that the stock price has increased by 41.2.

08 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2457.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 127,743 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,457.85.

