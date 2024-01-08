Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2749 and closed at ₹2711.6. The stock had a high of ₹2759 and a low of ₹2644. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹25,713.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2770.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1788.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 121,408 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.