Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 2619.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2623 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2684.7 and closed at 2666.9. The stock's high for the day was 2686.6, while the low was 2614. The company's market capitalization was 252,532.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2770.75, and the 52-week low was 1788.8. The stock saw a BSE volume of 105,988 shares on the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nestle India stock today was 2602.8, while the high price reached 2651.85.

09 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Nestle India January futures opened at 2643.65 as against previous close of 2626.3

Nestle India's stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 2607. The bid price is INR 2615.5, while the offer price is INR 2616.5. There is a bid quantity of 400 shares and an offer quantity of 400 shares. The open interest for this stock is 5,570,400 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Nestle India Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Nestle India share price update :Nestle India trading at ₹2623, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹2619.2

The current data for Nestle India stock shows that the price is 2623 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.15% or 3.8 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a slight increase in price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.31%
3 Months5.1%
6 Months16.0%
YTD-1.46%
1 Year31.72%
09 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2651.85, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹2619.2

The current stock price of Nestle India is 2651.85, which represents an increase of 1.25% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 32.65 points.

09 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2666.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, a total of 105,988 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 2,666.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.