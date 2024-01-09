Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Soars on Positive Trading Day

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2684.7 and closed at ₹2666.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹2686.6, while the low was ₹2614. The company's market capitalization was ₹252,532.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2770.75, and the 52-week low was ₹1788.8. The stock saw a BSE volume of 105,988 shares on the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.