Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2651.85, reached a high of ₹2651.85, and fell to a low of ₹2587. The closing price was ₹2619.2. The market capitalization of the company was ₹249,928.82 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹2770.75 and the lowest price was ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 43,897 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.