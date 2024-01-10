Hello User
Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 2619.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2592.2 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2651.85, reached a high of 2651.85, and fell to a low of 2587. The closing price was 2619.2. The market capitalization of the company was 249,928.82 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 2770.75 and the lowest price was 1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 43,897 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2619.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a volume of 43,897 shares and closed at a price of 2,619.2.

