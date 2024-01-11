Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2597.65 and closed at ₹2592.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2622.4, while the lowest price was ₹2571. The market capitalization of the company is ₹248,525.97 crore. The 52-week high for Nestle India is ₹2770.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1788.8. The stock had a trading volume of 24,320 shares on the BSE.
11 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST
