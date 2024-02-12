Hello User
Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Soars on Stock Exchange

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 2450.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2460.45 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2425.65 and closed at 2423.6. The highest price reached during the day was 2465, while the lowest was 2420.6. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently at 236,223.32 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2770.75, and the 52-week low is 1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 32,039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Nestle India Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Nestle India share price update :Nestle India trading at ₹2460.45, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹2450.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Nestle India is 2460.45. The percent change is 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.4, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 10.4. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend in the stock price of Nestle India.

12 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.26%
3 Months-7.98%
6 Months12.17%
YTD-7.82%
1 Year28.95%
12 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2479.85, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹2450.05

The current stock price of Nestle India is 2479.85. There has been a 1.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 29.8.

12 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2423.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a volume of 32,039 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2,423.6.

