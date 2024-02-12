Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Soars on Stock Exchange

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2425.65 and closed at ₹2423.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2465, while the lowest was ₹2420.6. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently at ₹236,223.32 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2770.75, and the 52-week low is ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 32,039 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Nestle India is ₹2460.45. The percent change is 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.4, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹10.4. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend in the stock price of Nestle India.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.26%
|3 Months
|-7.98%
|6 Months
|12.17%
|YTD
|-7.82%
|1 Year
|28.95%
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹2479.85. There has been a 1.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 29.8.
On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a volume of 32,039 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹2,423.6.
