Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Plunges in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 2557.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2538.25 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : Nestle India's stock opened at 2604.85 and closed at 2577.65 on the last day. The highest price for the day was 2604.85, while the lowest price was 2550.2. The company has a market capitalization of 246,607.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2770.75, and the 52-week low is 1788.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 23,880 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nestle India stock today is 2530, while the high price is 2559.85.

12 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Nestle India Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Nestle India share price update :Nestle India trading at ₹2538.25, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹2557.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle India is 2538.25. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.5, which means that the stock price has decreased by 19.5.

12 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.7%
3 Months2.61%
6 Months12.06%
YTD-3.79%
1 Year29.42%
12 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2559.85, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹2557.75

The current price of Nestle India stock is 2559.85 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.08% and has gained 2.1 points.

12 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2577.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 23,880 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 2,577.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.