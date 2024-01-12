Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Plunges in Trading Session

Nestle India Share Price Today : Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2604.85 and closed at ₹2577.65 on the last day. The highest price for the day was ₹2604.85, while the lowest price was ₹2550.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹246,607.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2770.75, and the 52-week low is ₹1788.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 23,880 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Nestle India stock today is ₹2530, while the high price is ₹2559.85.
As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle India is ₹2538.25. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.5, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹19.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.7%
|3 Months
|2.61%
|6 Months
|12.06%
|YTD
|-3.79%
|1 Year
|29.42%
The current price of Nestle India stock is ₹2559.85 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.08% and has gained 2.1 points.
On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 23,880 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,577.65.
