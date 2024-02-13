Hello User
Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Reports Positive Trading Results

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 2458.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2464.95 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2479.85 and closed at 2450.05. The stock reached a high of 2479.85 and a low of 2440 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 237,163.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2770.75, while the 52-week low is 1788.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,893 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

Nestle India stock's low price for the day was 2458, while the high price reached was 2478.15.

13 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Nestle India February futures opened at 2461.4 as against previous close of 2461.95

The spot price of Nestle India is currently at 2467.05. The bid price is slightly lower at 2464.85, while the offer price is 2467.0. Both the bid and offer quantities are 400. The open interest for the stock is 5894800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Nestle India Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Nestle India share price update :Nestle India trading at ₹2464.95, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹2458.3

The current stock price of Nestle India is 2464.95. There has been a 0.27% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.65.

13 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.15%
3 Months-6.72%
6 Months12.29%
YTD-7.49%
1 Year29.26%
13 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2463.5, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹2458.3

The current stock price of Nestle India is 2463.5 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 5.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% or 5.2 points.

13 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2450.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India on the BSE had a volume of 10,893 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,450.05.

