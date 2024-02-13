Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Reports Positive Trading Results

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2479.85 and closed at ₹2450.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2479.85 and a low of ₹2440 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹237,163.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2770.75, while the 52-week low is ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,893 shares.
Nestle India stock's low price for the day was ₹2458, while the high price reached was ₹2478.15.
The spot price of Nestle India is currently at 2467.05. The bid price is slightly lower at 2464.85, while the offer price is 2467.0. Both the bid and offer quantities are 400. The open interest for the stock is 5894800.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.15%
|3 Months
|-6.72%
|6 Months
|12.29%
|YTD
|-7.49%
|1 Year
|29.26%
On the last day of trading, Nestle India on the BSE had a volume of 10,893 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,450.05.
