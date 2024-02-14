Hello User
Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 2458.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2459.15 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Nestle India was 2478.15, and the close price was 2458.3. The stock reached a high of 2478.15 and a low of 2446.35. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 237,100.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2770.75, while the 52-week low is 1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 9072 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2458.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a BSE volume of 9072 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2458.3.

