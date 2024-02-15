Hello User
Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 2487.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2490.25 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2454.85 and closed at 2459.15. The stock reached a high of 2496 and a low of 2435.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 240,354.74 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 2770.75 and a 52-week low of 1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 62,230 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.5%
3 Months-5.93%
6 Months13.31%
YTD-6.43%
1 Year30.33%
15 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2490.25, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹2487.05

The current stock price of Nestle India is 2490.25 with a net change of 3.2. This represents a percent change of 0.13.

15 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2459.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a BSE volume of 62230 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2459.15.

