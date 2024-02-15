Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2454.85 and closed at ₹2459.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2496 and a low of ₹2435.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹240,354.74 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹2770.75 and a 52-week low of ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 62,230 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.5%
|3 Months
|-5.93%
|6 Months
|13.31%
|YTD
|-6.43%
|1 Year
|30.33%
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹2490.25 with a net change of 3.2. This represents a percent change of 0.13.
On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a BSE volume of 62230 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2459.15.
