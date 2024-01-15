Hello User
Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 2557.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2549.25 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2559.85 and closed at 2557.75. The highest price for the day was 2559.85, while the lowest price was 2530. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 245,787.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2770.75, and the 52-week low is 1788.8. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 61,605 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2557.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a BSE volume of 61,605 shares. The closing price for the day was 2,557.75.

