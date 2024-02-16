Hello User
Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 2453.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2457.05 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India opened at 2490.25 and closed at 2487.05. The stock had a high of 2490.25 and a low of 2440. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 236,633.09 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2770.75 and the 52-week low is 1788.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 24,910 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2457.05, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹2453.7

The current data of Nestle India stock shows that the stock price is 2457.05. There has been a 0.14 percent change, with a net change of 3.35.

16 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2487.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Nestle India was 24,910 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,487.05.

