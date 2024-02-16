Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Soars on Positive Trading Day

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India opened at ₹2490.25 and closed at ₹2487.05. The stock had a high of ₹2490.25 and a low of ₹2440. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹236,633.09 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2770.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1788.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 24,910 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.