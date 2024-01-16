Hello User
Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India stock plunges on the market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 2548.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2537 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2574.7 and closed at 2549.25. The highest price reached during the day was 2576.55, while the lowest price was 2530.85. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently 245,696.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2770.75, and the 52-week low is 1788.8. The BSE volume for Nestle India was 27,937 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2537, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹2548.3

The current data of Nestle India stock shows that the stock price is 2537, with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -11.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

16 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2549.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a total volume of 27,937 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,549.25.

