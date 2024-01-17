Hello User
Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Nestle India stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 2548.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2541.3 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Nestle India was 2561.85 and the close price was 2548.3. The stock reached a high of 2561.85 and a low of 2531.5. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 245,021.26 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2770.75 and 1788.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2548.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 37,039 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 2,548.3.

