Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Nestle India was ₹2561.85 and the close price was ₹2548.3. The stock reached a high of ₹2561.85 and a low of ₹2531.5. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹245,021.26 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2770.75 and ₹1788.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.