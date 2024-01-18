Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2542.15 and closed at ₹2541.3. The stock reached a high of ₹2558.35 and a low of ₹2526. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹245,209.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2770.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1788.8. The stock had a trading volume of 19,494 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.