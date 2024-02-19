Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2457.05 and closed at ₹2453.7. The high for the day was ₹2490 and the low was ₹2449.3. The market capitalization was ₹239,843.74 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2770.75 and the 52-week low was ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 33,913 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2453.7 on last trading day
On the last day, Nestle India's BSE volume was 33913 shares with a closing price of ₹2453.7.