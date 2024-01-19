Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2537.1 and closed at ₹2543.25. The stock reached a high of ₹2549.65 and a low of ₹2496.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹241198.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2770.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 51148 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.