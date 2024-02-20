Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹2500 and closed at ₹2487.6. The stock reached a high of ₹2525 and a low of ₹2482.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹242389.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2770.75 and the 52-week low was ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 15241 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.