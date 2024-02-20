Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 2487.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2514 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 2500 and closed at 2487.6. The stock reached a high of 2525 and a low of 2482.05. The market capitalization stood at 242389.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2770.75 and the 52-week low was 1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 15241 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2487.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Nestle India had a volume of 15241 shares traded on the BSE at a closing price of 2487.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!