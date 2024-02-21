Hello User
Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Nestle India stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 2514 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2538.75 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2522.95 and closed at 2514. The high for the day was 2540 and the low was 2497.5. The market capitalization stood at 244775.4 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 2770.75 and the 52-week low is 1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 56696 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2538.75, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹2514

Nestle India stock is currently priced at 2538.75, with a net change of 24.75 and a percent change of 0.98. The stock has experienced a slight increase, indicating a positive trend in the market for Nestle India.

21 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2514 on last trading day

On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 56696 shares with a closing price of 2514 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

