Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2522.95 and closed at ₹2514. The high for the day was ₹2540 and the low was ₹2497.5. The market capitalization stood at 244775.4 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2770.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 56696 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nestle India stock is currently priced at ₹2538.75, with a net change of 24.75 and a percent change of 0.98. The stock has experienced a slight increase, indicating a positive trend in the market for Nestle India.
