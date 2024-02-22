Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2543.75 and closed at ₹2538.75. The high for the day was ₹2550 and the low was ₹2520.35. The market capitalization was ₹245271.94 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2770.75 and the 52-week low was ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 33249 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nestle India's stock is currently priced at ₹2543.9, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a volume of 33249 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹2538.75.
