Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 2538.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2543.9 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2543.75 and closed at 2538.75. The high for the day was 2550 and the low was 2520.35. The market capitalization was 245271.94 crore. The 52-week high was 2770.75 and the 52-week low was 1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 33249 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2543.9, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹2538.75

Nestle India's stock is currently priced at 2543.9, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2538.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a volume of 33249 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 2538.75.

