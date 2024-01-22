Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India stocks plummet amidst market downturn

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2528.9 and closed at ₹2515.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2528.9 and a low of ₹2473.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹239,139.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2770.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 45,209 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Nestle India stock today was ₹2473.05, while the high price reached ₹2528.9.

Top active options for Nestle India Top active call options for Nestle India at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹2550.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹5.8 (-57.51%) & ₹3.45 (-52.41%) respectively. Top active put options for Nestle India at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2450.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹34.0 (+129.73%) & ₹5.55 (+58.57%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Nestle India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 2480.3 -34.85 -1.39 2770.75 1788.8 239139.9 Britannia Industries 5183.85 42.8 0.83 5386.25 4154.0 124862.51 Tata Consumer 1150.5 -11.0 -0.95 1216.3 685.0 106882.79 Patanjali Foods 1556.95 -25.35 -1.6 1713.35 851.7 56348.91 Adani Wilmar 364.4 9.7 2.73 578.45 285.85 47360.29

Nestle India January futures opened at 2519.0 as against previous close of 2519.9 Nestle India is currently trading at a spot price of 2479.95. The bid price is 2478.0 and the offer price is 2479.0. There is a bid quantity of 400 shares and an offer quantity of 800 shares. The open interest for Nestle India is 5,191,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.39% 3 Months -5.53% 6 Months 9.39% YTD -5.41% 1 Year 27.74%

Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2515.15 on last trading day On the last day, Nestle India's BSE volume was 45,209 shares and the closing price was ₹2,515.15.