Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India stocks plummet amidst market downturn

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2528.9 and closed at ₹2515.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2528.9 and a low of ₹2473.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹239,139.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2770.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 45,209 shares.
Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Nestle India stock today was ₹2473.05, while the high price reached ₹2528.9.
Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2480.3, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹2515.15
The current data for Nestle India stock shows that the stock price is ₹2480.3. There has been a percent change of -1.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -34.85, suggesting a decline of ₹34.85 in the stock price.
Top active options for Nestle India
Top active call options for Nestle India at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹2550.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹5.8 (-57.51%) & ₹3.45 (-52.41%) respectively.
Top active put options for Nestle India at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2450.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹34.0 (+129.73%) & ₹5.55 (+58.57%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Nestle India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Nestle India
|2480.3
|-34.85
|-1.39
|2770.75
|1788.8
|239139.9
|Britannia Industries
|5183.85
|42.8
|0.83
|5386.25
|4154.0
|124862.51
|Tata Consumer
|1150.5
|-11.0
|-0.95
|1216.3
|685.0
|106882.79
|Patanjali Foods
|1556.95
|-25.35
|-1.6
|1713.35
|851.7
|56348.91
|Adani Wilmar
|364.4
|9.7
|2.73
|578.45
|285.85
|47360.29
Nestle India January futures opened at 2519.0 as against previous close of 2519.9
Nestle India is currently trading at a spot price of 2479.95. The bid price is 2478.0 and the offer price is 2479.0. There is a bid quantity of 400 shares and an offer quantity of 800 shares. The open interest for Nestle India is 5,191,200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.39%
|3 Months
|-5.53%
|6 Months
|9.39%
|YTD
|-5.41%
|1 Year
|27.74%
