Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India stocks plummet amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 2515.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2480.3 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at 2528.9 and closed at 2515.15. The stock reached a high of 2528.9 and a low of 2473.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 239,139.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2770.75 and the 52-week low is 1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 45,209 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nestle India stock today was 2473.05, while the high price reached 2528.9.

22 Jan 2024, 11:03 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2480.3, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹2515.15

The current data for Nestle India stock shows that the stock price is 2480.3. There has been a percent change of -1.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -34.85, suggesting a decline of 34.85 in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:51 AM IST Top active options for Nestle India

Top active call options for Nestle India at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 2550.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 5.8 (-57.51%) & 3.45 (-52.41%) respectively.

Top active put options for Nestle India at 22 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2450.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 34.0 (+129.73%) & 5.55 (+58.57%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India2480.3-34.85-1.392770.751788.8239139.9
Britannia Industries5183.8542.80.835386.254154.0124862.51
Tata Consumer1150.5-11.0-0.951216.3685.0106882.79
Patanjali Foods1556.95-25.35-1.61713.35851.756348.91
Adani Wilmar364.49.72.73578.45285.8547360.29
22 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Nestle India share price NSE Live :Nestle India trading at ₹2480.3, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹2515.15

The current stock price of Nestle India is 2480.3, which represents a percent change of -1.39. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.39% compared to the previous trading day. Additionally, the net change in the stock price is -34.85, implying a decrease of 34.85.

22 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Nestle India stock is 2473.05 and the high price is 2528.9.

22 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Nestle India January futures opened at 2519.0 as against previous close of 2519.9

Nestle India is currently trading at a spot price of 2479.95. The bid price is 2478.0 and the offer price is 2479.0. There is a bid quantity of 400 shares and an offer quantity of 800 shares. The open interest for Nestle India is 5,191,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Nestle India Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Nestle India share price update :Nestle India trading at ₹2480.3, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹2515.15

The current stock price of Nestle India is 2480.3, representing a decrease of 1.39% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -34.85.

22 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.39%
3 Months-5.53%
6 Months9.39%
YTD-5.41%
1 Year27.74%
22 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2480.3, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹2515.15

The current stock price of Nestle India is 2480.3, which represents a decrease of 1.39% or a net change of -34.85.

22 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2515.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Nestle India's BSE volume was 45,209 shares and the closing price was 2,515.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.