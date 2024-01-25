Hello User
Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India sees gains in stock trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 2515.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2528.15 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2474.95 and closed at 2462.45. The stock had a high of 2519.75 and a low of 2453.45. The company's market capitalization is 242003.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2770.75 and the 52-week low is 1788.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 19360 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2528.15, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2515.2

The current stock price of Nestle India is 2528.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.51, resulting in a net change of 12.95.

25 Jan 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2462.45 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 19,360 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2,462.45.

