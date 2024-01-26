Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 2515.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2481.25 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Nestle India was 2528.15, and the close price was 2515.2. The stock had a high of 2529 and a low of 2470. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 239,231.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2770.75, while the 52-week low is 1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 40,582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:21 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2481.25, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹2515.2

As of the current data, Nestle India stock is priced at 2481.25. The stock has experienced a decrease of -1.35% in percentage change and a net change of -33.95.

26 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2515.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Nestle India shares on the BSE was 40,582 shares. The closing price for the shares was 2515.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.