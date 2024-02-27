Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India stock on the rise: Trading positively today

Nestle India Share Price Today : Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2581.55 and closed at ₹2580.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2586.35, while the low was ₹2566.55. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹249032.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2770.75, and the 52-week low is ₹1788.8. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 29154 shares.
