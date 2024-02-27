Hello User
Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India stock on the rise: Trading positively today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 2580.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2582.9 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : Nestle India's stock opened at 2581.55 and closed at 2580.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2586.35, while the low was 2566.55. The market capitalization was recorded at 249032.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2770.75, and the 52-week low is 1788.8. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 29154 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2582.9, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹2580.75

The current stock price of Nestle India is 2582.9 with a percent change of 0.08% and a net change of 2.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

27 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2580.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Nestle India had a volume of 29154 shares with a closing price of 2580.75.

