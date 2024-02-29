Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India opened at ₹2604 and closed at ₹2598.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2604 and a low of ₹2557.3 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at ₹247701.62 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2770.75, and the 52-week low was ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 30703 shares.
29 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST
