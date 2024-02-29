Hello User
Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 2598.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2569.1 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India opened at 2604 and closed at 2598.05. The stock reached a high of 2604 and a low of 2557.3 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at 247701.62 crore. The 52-week high was 2770.75, and the 52-week low was 1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 30703 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2598.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, the total volume was 30,703 shares with a closing price of 2598.05.

