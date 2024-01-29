 Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day | Mint
Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

8 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 2481.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2492.45 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price TodayPremium
Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India opened at 2528.15 and closed at 2515.2. The stock had a high of 2529 and a low of 2470. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently 239,231.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2770.75 and the 52-week low is 1788.8. The BSE volume for Nestle India was 40,582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:38:46 AM IST

Nestle India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India2486.95.650.232770.751788.8239776.24
Britannia Industries5215.070.41.375386.254154.0125612.82
Tata Consumer1143.97.250.641216.3685.0106269.64
Patanjali Foods1566.0-15.35-0.971713.35851.756676.44
Adani Wilmar358.157.052.01573.5285.8546547.99
29 Jan 2024, 11:27:14 AM IST

Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nestle India stock for the current day is 2477 and the high price is 2504.5.

29 Jan 2024, 11:23:03 AM IST

Nestle India January futures opened at 2490.15 as against previous close of 2492.65

Nestle India's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2493.05. The bid price is 2507.75, while the offer price stands at 2509.1. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 800. The stock has a high open interest of 6068400, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:14:04 AM IST

Nestle India share price update :Nestle India trading at ₹2492.45, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹2481.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle India is 2492.45. The percent change is 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.2, suggesting an overall positive movement in the stock.

29 Jan 2024, 10:45:03 AM IST

Top active options for Nestle India

Top active call options for Nestle India at 29 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 30.35 (-5.75%) & 70.1 (+2.41%) respectively.

Top active put options for Nestle India at 29 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 26.5 (-10.32%) & 8.75 (-21.17%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:37:27 AM IST

Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2486.85, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹2481.25

According to the current data, the stock price of Nestle India is 2486.85. There has been a 0.23 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.6.

29 Jan 2024, 10:35:29 AM IST

Nestle India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India2486.855.60.232770.751788.8239771.42
Britannia Industries5158.513.90.275386.254154.0124251.91
Tata Consumer1137.50.850.071216.3685.0105675.08
Patanjali Foods1568.0-13.35-0.841713.35851.756748.83
Adani Wilmar359.58.42.39573.5285.8546723.45
29 Jan 2024, 10:35:02 AM IST

Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nestle India stock today was 2477, while the high price was 2504.5.

29 Jan 2024, 10:01:54 AM IST

Nestle India share price NSE Live :Nestle India trading at ₹2495.05, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹2481.25

The current stock price of Nestle India is 2495.05. It has experienced a 0.56% increase, resulting in a net change of 13.8.

29 Jan 2024, 10:00:39 AM IST

Nestle India January futures opened at 2490.15 as against previous close of 2492.65

Nestle India's spot price is currently at 2484.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 2499.05, with an offer price of 2501.5. The quantity for the offer is 400, while the bid quantity is 800. The open interest stands at 6048800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 09:54:55 AM IST

Nestle India Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:40:00 AM IST

Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months-5.84%
6 Months11.18%
YTD-6.62%
1 Year29.04%
29 Jan 2024, 09:02:20 AM IST

Nestle India share price update :Nestle India trading at ₹2481.25, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹2515.2

The current stock price of Nestle India is 2481.25. It has experienced a percent change of -1.35, resulting in a net change of -33.95. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 1.35% or 33.95.

29 Jan 2024, 08:18:08 AM IST

Nestle India share price NSE Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2515.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Nestle India had a BSE volume of 40,582 shares and closed at a price of 2515.2.

