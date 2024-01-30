Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India's Stocks Soar in Trading

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2497.85 and closed at ₹2481.25. The stock reached a high of ₹2505 and a low of ₹2477 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently ₹240,851.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2770.75, while the 52-week low is ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for Nestle India's shares on this day was 12,518.
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹2498.05 with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 16.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% or ₹16.8 from its previous closing price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.62%
|3 Months
|-7.88%
|6 Months
|10.78%
|YTD
|-6.0%
|1 Year
|30.02%
On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a BSE volume of 12518 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2481.25.
