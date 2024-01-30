Hello User
Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India's Stocks Soar in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 2481.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2498.05 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at 2497.85 and closed at 2481.25. The stock reached a high of 2505 and a low of 2477 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently 240,851.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2770.75, while the 52-week low is 1788.8. The BSE volume for Nestle India's shares on this day was 12,518.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Nestle India Live Updates

The current stock price of Nestle India is 2498.05 with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 16.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% or 16.8 from its previous closing price.

30 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.62%
3 Months-7.88%
6 Months10.78%
YTD-6.0%
1 Year30.02%
30 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2481.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a BSE volume of 12518 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2481.25.

