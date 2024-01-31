Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2519.8 and closed at ₹2498.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2531.5, while the lowest was ₹2489.25. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹240,388.48 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2770.75 and the low is ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 17,038 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Nestle India Top active call options for Nestle India at 31 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹66.75 (-0.82%) & ₹29.25 (-0.51%) respectively. Top active put options for Nestle India at 31 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹22.5 (-6.64%) & ₹59.7 (-0.25%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Nestle India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 2493.9 0.65 0.03 2770.75 1788.8 240451.15 Britannia Industries 5079.2 -10.1 -0.2 5386.25 4154.0 122341.83 Tata Consumer 1113.45 -9.35 -0.83 1216.3 685.0 103440.8 Patanjali Foods 1582.7 5.5 0.35 1713.35 851.7 57280.85 Adani Wilmar 358.0 0.35 0.1 509.4 285.85 46528.49

Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2493.75, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2493.25 The current data for Nestle India stock shows that the stock price is ₹2493.75. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.02, and the net change is 0.5.

Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range Today, Nestle India stock has reached a low of ₹2486.95 and a high of ₹2512.85.

Nestle India January futures opened at 2502.95 as against previous close of 2505.65 Nestle India's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2507.8. The bid price stands at 2519.0, while the offer price is 2519.95. There is a bid quantity of 400 shares and an offer quantity of 400 shares. The open interest for Nestle India is 5803200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Nestle India share price NSE Live :Nestle India trading at ₹2507.5, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹2493.25 Nestle India stock is currently priced at ₹2507.5, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 14.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Nestle India Live Updates NESTLE INDIA More Information

Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.49% 3 Months -7.67% 6 Months 10.3% YTD -6.24% 1 Year 30.03%

Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2498.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Nestle India recorded a volume of 17,038 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹2,498.05.