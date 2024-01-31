Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2519.8 and closed at ₹2498.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2531.5, while the lowest was ₹2489.25. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹240,388.48 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2770.75 and the low is ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 17,038 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for Nestle India at 31 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹66.75 (-0.82%) & ₹29.25 (-0.51%) respectively.
Top active put options for Nestle India at 31 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹22.5 (-6.64%) & ₹59.7 (-0.25%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Nestle India
|2493.9
|0.65
|0.03
|2770.75
|1788.8
|240451.15
|Britannia Industries
|5079.2
|-10.1
|-0.2
|5386.25
|4154.0
|122341.83
|Tata Consumer
|1113.45
|-9.35
|-0.83
|1216.3
|685.0
|103440.8
|Patanjali Foods
|1582.7
|5.5
|0.35
|1713.35
|851.7
|57280.85
|Adani Wilmar
|358.0
|0.35
|0.1
|509.4
|285.85
|46528.49
The current data for Nestle India stock shows that the stock price is ₹2493.75. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.02, and the net change is 0.5.
Today, Nestle India stock has reached a low of ₹2486.95 and a high of ₹2512.85.
Nestle India's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2507.8. The bid price stands at 2519.0, while the offer price is 2519.95. There is a bid quantity of 400 shares and an offer quantity of 400 shares. The open interest for Nestle India is 5803200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Nestle India stock is currently priced at ₹2507.5, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 14.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.49%
|3 Months
|-7.67%
|6 Months
|10.3%
|YTD
|-6.24%
|1 Year
|30.03%
On the last day of trading, Nestle India recorded a volume of 17,038 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹2,498.05.
