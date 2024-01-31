Hello User
Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

31 Jan 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Nestle India stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 2493.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2493.75 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2519.8 and closed at 2498.05. The highest price reached during the day was 2531.5, while the lowest was 2489.25. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 240,388.48 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2770.75 and the low is 1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 17,038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:51 AM IST Top active options for Nestle India

Top active call options for Nestle India at 31 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 2600.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 66.75 (-0.82%) & 29.25 (-0.51%) respectively.

Top active put options for Nestle India at 31 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 22.5 (-6.64%) & 59.7 (-0.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

31 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India2493.90.650.032770.751788.8240451.15
Britannia Industries5079.2-10.1-0.25386.254154.0122341.83
Tata Consumer1113.45-9.35-0.831216.3685.0103440.8
Patanjali Foods1582.75.50.351713.35851.757280.85
Adani Wilmar358.00.350.1509.4285.8546528.49
31 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2493.75, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2493.25

The current data for Nestle India stock shows that the stock price is 2493.75. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.02, and the net change is 0.5.

31 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Nestle India stock has reached a low of 2486.95 and a high of 2512.85.

31 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Nestle India January futures opened at 2502.95 as against previous close of 2505.65

Nestle India's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2507.8. The bid price stands at 2519.0, while the offer price is 2519.95. There is a bid quantity of 400 shares and an offer quantity of 400 shares. The open interest for Nestle India is 5803200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Nestle India share price NSE Live :Nestle India trading at ₹2507.5, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹2493.25

Nestle India stock is currently priced at 2507.5, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 14.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

31 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Nestle India Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.49%
3 Months-7.67%
6 Months10.3%
YTD-6.24%
1 Year30.03%
31 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2498.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India recorded a volume of 17,038 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 2,498.05.

