Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2228 and closed at ₹2238.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹2263.25 and a low of ₹2228 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹215609.7 crore, the company's shares traded with a volume of 62,683 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹2777, while the low is ₹2170.
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Nestle India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2254.87
|Support 1
|2218.87
|Resistance 2
|2276.93
|Support 2
|2204.93
|Resistance 3
|2290.87
|Support 3
|2182.87
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2512.0, 12.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2033.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Hold
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1349 k & BSE volume was 62 k.
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2263.25 & ₹2228 yesterday to end at ₹2237. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.