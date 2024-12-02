Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : Nestle India stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 2238.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2237 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.