Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at ₹2248 and closed at ₹2234.7, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2257.15 and a low of ₹2223.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹215,455.4 crore, the company’s shares traded a volume of 26,193 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹2777, while the 52-week low is ₹2170.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Nestle India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2265.07
|Support 1
|2231.17
|Resistance 2
|2277.98
|Support 2
|2210.18
|Resistance 3
|2298.97
|Support 3
|2197.27
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2512.0, 11.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2033.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2870.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Hold
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 468 k & BSE volume was 26 k.
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2257.15 & ₹2223.05 yesterday to end at ₹2254.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.