Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : Nestle India stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 2234.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2254.9 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Nestle India opened at 2248 and closed at 2234.7, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 2257.15 and a low of 2223.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 215,455.4 crore, the company’s shares traded a volume of 26,193 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 2777, while the 52-week low is 2170.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Nestle India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12265.07Support 12231.17
Resistance 22277.98Support 22210.18
Resistance 32298.97Support 32197.27
03 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2512.0, 11.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2033.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2870.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy12121213
    Hold15151515
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1111
03 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Nestle India volume yesterday was 494 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 965 k

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 468 k & BSE volume was 26 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Nestle India closed at ₹2234.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2257.15 & 2223.05 yesterday to end at 2254.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

