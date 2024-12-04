Hello User
Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : Nestle India stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 2254.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2262 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2257 and closed slightly lower at 2254.9. The stock reached a high of 2265.8 and a low of 2250.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 217,113.7 crore, Nestle India has a 52-week high of 2777 and a low of 2170. The BSE recorded a volume of 106,993 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Nestle India volume yesterday was 873 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 963 k

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 766 k & BSE volume was 106 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Nestle India closed at ₹2254.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2265.8 & 2250.05 yesterday to end at 2262. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

