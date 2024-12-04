Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2257 and closed slightly lower at ₹2254.9. The stock reached a high of ₹2265.8 and a low of ₹2250.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹217,113.7 crore, Nestle India has a 52-week high of ₹2777 and a low of ₹2170. The BSE recorded a volume of 106,993 shares traded.
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 766 k & BSE volume was 106 k.
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2265.8 & ₹2250.05 yesterday to end at ₹2262. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.