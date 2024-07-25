Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : Nestle India's stock opened and closed at ₹2543.8 on the last day of trading, with the high for the day reaching ₹2557.1 and the low at ₹2541.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹245,440.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2770.75, and the 52-week low was ₹2145.28. The BSE volume for the day was 2919 shares traded.
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Nestle India touched a high of 2549.35 & a low of 2534.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2549.4
|Support 1
|2534.45
|Resistance 2
|2556.85
|Support 2
|2526.95
|Resistance 3
|2564.35
|Support 3
|2519.5
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Today, Nestle India's stock price dropped by 0.31% to reach ₹2536, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Patanjali Foods and ADANI WILMAR are both declining, whereas Britannia Industries and Tata Consumer are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.67% and 0.66% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nestle India
|2536.0
|-7.8
|-0.31
|2770.75
|2145.28
|244521.12
|Britannia Industries
|5827.65
|1.75
|0.03
|6007.95
|4349.95
|140369.61
|Tata Consumer
|1231.95
|0.7
|0.06
|1269.6
|827.25
|117380.2
|Patanjali Foods
|1647.7
|-1.5
|-0.09
|1769.15
|1170.1
|59633.32
|ADANI WILMAR
|323.5
|-1.65
|-0.51
|422.55
|285.85
|42045.3
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2557.1 & ₹2541.5 yesterday to end at ₹2545.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.