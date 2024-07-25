Hello User
Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : Nestle India stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 2543.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2545.65 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : Nestle India's stock opened and closed at 2543.8 on the last day of trading, with the high for the day reaching 2557.1 and the low at 2541.5. The market capitalization stood at 245,440.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2770.75, and the 52-week low was 2145.28. The BSE volume for the day was 2919 shares traded.

25 Jul 2024, 10:34 AM IST Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Nestle India touched a high of 2549.35 & a low of 2534.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12549.4Support 12534.45
Resistance 22556.85Support 22526.95
Resistance 32564.35Support 32519.5
25 Jul 2024, 10:10 AM IST Nestle India Share Price Today Live:

25 Jul 2024, 09:50 AM IST Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Today, Nestle India's stock price dropped by 0.31% to reach 2536, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Patanjali Foods and ADANI WILMAR are both declining, whereas Britannia Industries and Tata Consumer are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.67% and 0.66% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Nestle India2536.0-7.8-0.312770.752145.28244521.12
Britannia Industries5827.651.750.036007.954349.95140369.61
Tata Consumer1231.950.70.061269.6827.25117380.2
Patanjali Foods1647.7-1.5-0.091769.151170.159633.32
ADANI WILMAR323.5-1.65-0.51422.55285.8542045.3
25 Jul 2024, 09:44 AM IST Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

25 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Nestle India closed at ₹2543.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2557.1 & 2541.5 yesterday to end at 2545.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

