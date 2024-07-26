Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 26 2024 09:31:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.15 1.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,087.65 -0.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 853.00 0.55%
  1. Nestle India share price
  2. 2,458.60 -0.88%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 513.60 1.34%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Plummets Amid Market Turbulence
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Plummets Amid Market Turbulence

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : Nestle India stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 2480.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2465.45 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : Nestle India's stock opened and closed at 2543.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2557.1, and the low was 2460. The market capitalization stood at 239149.54 crore. The 52-week high and low were 2770.75 and 2145.28 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 100230 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:36:10 AM IST

Nestle India Share Price Live Updates: Nestle India trading at ₹2465.45, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹2480.4

Nestle India Share Price Live Updates: Nestle India share price is at 2465.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2440.72 and 2537.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2440.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2537.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:18:27 AM IST

Nestle India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Nestle India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Nestle India has decreased by 0.46% and is currently trading at 2469.10. Over the past year, Nestle India's shares have increased by 8.80% to 2469.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.57%
3 Months-10.09%
6 Months-0.06%
YTD-6.67%
1 Year8.8%
26 Jul 2024, 09:00:01 AM IST

Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 July, 2024: Tata Motors, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Axis Bank, Nestle India among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-25-july-2024-tata-motors-oil-natural-gas-corporation-axis-bank-nestle-india-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11721903597881.html

26 Jul 2024, 08:46:41 AM IST

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Nestle India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12537.92Support 12440.72
Resistance 22595.88Support 22401.48
Resistance 32635.12Support 32343.52
26 Jul 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2675.0, 7.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2066.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2965.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy14141313
    Hold15141413
    Sell2335
    Strong Sell1111
26 Jul 2024, 08:18:49 AM IST

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Nestle India volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 938 k

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 280.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 100 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:01:36 AM IST

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Nestle India closed at ₹2543.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2557.1 & 2460 yesterday to end at 2480.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue