Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Plummets Amid Market Turbulence

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : Nestle India's stock opened and closed at ₹2543.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2557.1, and the low was ₹2460. The market capitalization stood at ₹239149.54 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹2770.75 and ₹2145.28 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 100230 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nestle India Share Price Live Updates: Nestle India trading at ₹2465.45, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹2480.4
Nestle India Share Price Live Updates: Nestle India share price is at ₹2465.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2440.72 and ₹2537.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2440.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2537.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Nestle India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Nestle India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Nestle India has decreased by 0.46% and is currently trading at ₹2469.10. Over the past year, Nestle India's shares have increased by 8.80% to ₹2469.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.57%
|3 Months
|-10.09%
|6 Months
|-0.06%
|YTD
|-6.67%
|1 Year
|8.8%
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Nestle India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2537.92
|Support 1
|2440.72
|Resistance 2
|2595.88
|Support 2
|2401.48
|Resistance 3
|2635.12
|Support 3
|2343.52
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2675.0, 7.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2066.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2965.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Hold
|15
|14
|14
|13
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Nestle India volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 938 k
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 280.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 100 k.
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Nestle India closed at ₹2543.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2557.1 & ₹2460 yesterday to end at ₹2480.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend