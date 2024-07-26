Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Plummets Amid Market Turbulence

2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : Nestle India stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 2480.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2465.45 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.