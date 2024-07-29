Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2499.95 and closed at ₹2480.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹2499.95, while the low was ₹2452.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹238,985.64 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹2770.75 and ₹2145.28 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 130,941 shares traded.
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2650.0, 6.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2066.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2965.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|13
|14
|13
|13
|Hold
|15
|14
|14
|13
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 79.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1619 k & BSE volume was 130 k.
Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2499.95 & ₹2452.5 yesterday to end at ₹2478.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend