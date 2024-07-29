Hello User
Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : Nestle India stock price went down today, 29 Jul 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 2480.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2478.7 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates

Nestle India Share Price Today Live Updates : Nestle India's stock opened at 2499.95 and closed at 2480.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 2499.95, while the low was 2452.5. The market capitalization stands at 238,985.64 crore. The 52-week high and low are 2770.75 and 2145.28 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 130,941 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2650.0, 6.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2066.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2965.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy13141313
    Hold15141413
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell1111
29 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Nestle India volume yesterday was 1750 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 975 k

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 79.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1619 k & BSE volume was 130 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Nestle India Share Price Today Live: Nestle India closed at ₹2480.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Nestle India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2499.95 & 2452.5 yesterday to end at 2478.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

