Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:38 PM IST
Network 18 Media & Investments stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 19.99 %. The stock closed at 99.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.37 per share. Investors should monitor Network 18 Media & Investments stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Network 18 Media & Investments Stock Price Today

Network 18 Media & Investments Share Price Today : Network 18 Media & Investments had an open price of 99.68 and a close price of 99.48 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 119.37 and a low of 99.3. The market capitalization of the company is 12,497.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 104.8 and the 52-week low is 48.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,999,816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 12:38 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun TV Network718.35-3.55-0.49734.9394.028309.07
Zee Entertainment Enterprises261.455.22.03299.5172.2525112.78
Network 18 Media & Investments119.3719.8919.99104.848.3512497.42
TV18 Broadcast65.059.2316.5459.1127.3511151.91
Hathway Cable & Datacom25.281.24.9825.4812.214474.82
10 Jan 2024, 12:29 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price NSE Live :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹119.37, up 19.99% from yesterday's ₹99.48

The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments has increased by 19.99%, resulting in a net change of 19.89 rupees. The current stock price stands at 119.37 rupees.

10 Jan 2024, 12:25 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

The Network 18 Media & Investments stock had a low price of 99.3 and a high price of 119.37 on the current day.

10 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments closed at ₹99.48 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Network 18 Media & Investments, the total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,999,816. The closing price of the stock was 99.48.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.