Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments Surges in Trading Today

Network 18 Media & Investments Share Price Today : Network 18 Media & Investments had an open price of ₹99.68 and a close price of ₹99.48 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹119.37 and a low of ₹99.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,497.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.8 and the 52-week low is ₹48.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,999,816 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sun TV Network
|718.35
|-3.55
|-0.49
|734.9
|394.0
|28309.07
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|261.45
|5.2
|2.03
|299.5
|172.25
|25112.78
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|119.37
|19.89
|19.99
|104.8
|48.35
|12497.42
|TV18 Broadcast
|65.05
|9.23
|16.54
|59.11
|27.35
|11151.91
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|25.28
|1.2
|4.98
|25.48
|12.21
|4474.82
