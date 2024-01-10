Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments Surges in Trading Today

Network 18 Media & Investments Share Price Today : Network 18 Media & Investments had an open price of ₹99.68 and a close price of ₹99.48 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹119.37 and a low of ₹99.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,497.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.8 and the 52-week low is ₹48.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,999,816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.