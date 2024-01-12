Hello User
Network 18 Media & Investments Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Network 18 Media & Investments stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 9.58 %. The stock closed at 119.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.81 per share. Investors should monitor Network 18 Media & Investments stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Network 18 Media & Investments Stock Price Today

Network 18 Media & Investments Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments opened at 125.3 and closed at 119.37. The stock had a high of 135.1 and a low of 120.43. The company has a market capitalization of 13,695.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 119.37, while the 52-week low is 48.35. On the BSE, there were 2,774,966 shares traded for Network 18 Media & Investments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments closed at ₹119.37 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Network 18 Media & Investments on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 2,774,966. The closing price for the stock was 119.37.

